BYD Pondering F1 Entry Bid To Spur Overseas Sales

The Cadillac F1 Team made its Formula 1 debut at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix with a respectable 16th-place finish from Sergio Pérez. General Motors might not be the last major automaker to join the world championship — BYD is exploring the possibility of entering F1. The rising Chinese behemoth is looking towards international motorsport to raise the brand's profile overseas. Grand Prix racing isn't the only destination on BYD's radar, with the FIA World Endurance Championship floated as another option.

As with any racing program, cost would be a significant concern. Formula 1 has an operational cost cap of $215 million for the 2026 season. However, there are plenty of costs exempt from the cap that could drive the annual budget close to $500 million. Travel, marketing, as well as FIA entry and license fees are exempt. The salaries of each team's drivers and the three highest-paid staff members are also exempt. According to Bloomberg, BYD has yet to make a final decision and might not join any racing championship.

Opting for WEC and attempting to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans could be a more affordable option. Alpine, which will be contesting both F1 and WEC, is spending an estimated $35 million per year on its two-car Le Mans Hypercar program. However, the French brand is ending the WEC program after this season.