Drivers Want F1 Race Starts To Be Safer, Ferrari Says No

The Australian Grand Prix was millimeters from starting with a massive mid-field crash when Liam Lawson bungled his getaway from the grid and was nearly collected by a speeding Franco Colapinto. The Grand Prix Drivers Association has warned F1 that a big start line crash is coming soon if the procedure doesn't change. Because of the newly renewed focus on battery power, F1 extended the start for the 2026 season, allowing cars more time to get their turbos spooled for a proper fast start. After Lawson's anti-stall start, however, teams are saying the sport hasn't done enough.

"I think in Melbourne we were extremely lucky that nothing happened with Liam and Franco," Carlos Sainz, GPDA Director and Williams driver told ESPN. "My feeling is that there's going to be one of those big crashes if nothing changes for the start at some point this year. Fingers crossed that we take actions in time to improve them and it never happens. But if we stay without doing anything, my feeling is that at one point or another we will see one of those situations."

The issue apparently stems from drivers having different levels of battery at the start line. The occasional anti-stall at a race start isn't new, however, as we've been seeing them sporadically across the last decade or so. The new regulations, and drivers becoming accustomed to them, are bound to force a few errors, and that seems to have been what happened with Lawson's near-miss situation.

This is, in my estimation, a potential failure that comes with the territory in F1. This is one of very few racing series that still employ a standing start procedure. Nearly every other motor sport on the planet are released by a safety car to start a race, because standing starts are inherently dangerous. These are supposed to be the best drivers in the world, after all.