Gas prices around the world have skyrocketed lately thanks to President Donald Trump's decision to link up with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and start a war with Iran. In my hometown of Los Angeles where gas prices are famously inflated on a normal day, some of the notoriously pricey gas stations are already charging over $7 for a gallon of gas. With no end in sight right now, there's no telling when we will start seeing some relief at the pump, so allow me to pose an alternative: what's the best cheap used EV to buy when gas becomes too expensive?

Sure, the thought of an EV-only future is daunting, but fossil fuel–powered cars will be around for a long time yet. In the meantime, it might be prudent to get a cheap, depreciated EV in order to take the strain off your wallet, if at least for the mundane act of commuting. Sound off in the comments and let your fellow Jalops know what cheap used EV you'd use to wait out these ridiculous gas price hikes.