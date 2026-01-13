Semi-Synthetic Vs. Synthetic Blend Oil: Are They The Same Thing?

Motor oils are broadly categorized into fully synthetic, conventional, and synthetic blends (also called semi-synthetic or part synthetic), with semi-conventional and high-mileage full synthetics being other notable variations. It's confusing, and it's no wonder drivers all over the U.S. have questions. Should you settle for semi-synthetic? Should you use full synthetic or high-mileage engine oils? Are semi-synthetic and synthetic blends the same? While there's a clear distinction between mineral and fully synthetic oils, the same can't be said about semi-synthetic and synthetic blends — they're virtually identical.

Understand that engine oils, regardless of their type, are formulated using two main components — base oils and additives. The various classifications largely boil down to the base oil composition. Put simply, the base oils in conventional motor oil are 100% crude oil-derived, hence why they're sometimes called mineral oil. Fully synthetics, on the other hand, use chemically synthesized base oils, while semi-synthetics use a mixture of both.

It's worth pointing out that full synthetics also have roots in crude oil, but they are further engineered to weed out the undesirable molecular properties otherwise seen in mineral oils. Although semi-synthetics sit in a happy middle ground, there's no hard-and-fast rule regarding the mineral-to-synthetic oil ratio. There are, however, a few indicators that might tell you how much "synthetic" is in the oil.