What's The Best Way To Remove Tree Sap From Your Car?

Before you try any of these methods, be sure to spray your car down with some water to avoid any dirt or debris. This can scratch up your car and cause more damage when scrubbing off the tree sap. A microfiber cloth can be a handy tool to keep your car protected when rubbing it down.

Anyone with a first aid kit usually has hydrogen peroxide or isopropyl alcohol on standby, also known as rubbing alcohol. We want to use isopropyl alcohol with a 70% or lower concentration because a higher concentration can damage the clear coat of your car. As a preventive action, mix a 1:1 ratio of isopropyl alcohol and water. Dip a small cloth into the mix and place it on the tree sap. Let it sit for a few minutes, and the tree sap will rub right off. Hand sanitizer also works well here. Drizzle some onto the sap and let it sit before wiping it off.

No rubbing alcohol? If you like to bake, it's time to break out the baking soda. Mix a little baking soda and water together to form a thick paste. Now all we need to do is apply the paste to the tree sap and let it sit. Wait a few, and then, gently rub the area to remove the tree sap. Another good method is soap and water. If you get to the tree sap before it hardens, then giving your car a good wash with a microfiber cloth is all you need.