The Scientific Reasons These Substances Don't Cool As Well As Motor Oil

If there's one thing we've learned from YouTube, it's that no matter how dumb of an idea you can come up with, someone else has already done it and posted a video online. Have you ever wondered if you can safely substitute the motor oil in your car with Dr. Pepper? Well, someone tried it and uploaded the disastrous results for your entertainment. We've also recently watched videos showing people gleefully pouring olive oil, gasoline, milk, honey, and even Vegemite into their cars' engines. It must be nice being able to afford ruining an engine in the name of views, we mean, science.

None of these substances are formulated to do the job of motor oil. Motor oil does two things: It cools, and it lubricates. It forms a thin a coat around the moving engine parts to keep them from rubbing against each other. This cuts down on wear, as well as heat from friction. To do that, oil's thickness, or viscosity has to stay the same, even in temperature extremes. Vegemite is too thick to do it. Gas isn't thick enough, and the rest of those substances change under extreme heat. They also don't contain the additives found in oil that help distribute heat, protect from rust and wear, and maintain viscosity. That's not to say that an engine won't run for a little while on some of these things, like olive oil, for instance. But none of them work as a viable substitute for motor oil.