Sure, You Could Replace Your Engine Coolant With Pepsi, But Watch This First

The video starts by explaining what a Nuggeteer is or is supposed to be, which happens to be a person who gets satisfaction from driving small or bare-bones vehicles. It kind of sounds like us, so we watched further, all the way to when they filled the radiator with liters of Pepsi and eventually started the poor motor.

After hypothesizing about what could happen (they thought that the sugar in the soda drink could turn to goo and clog the radiator, or severe corrosion may develop from the Pepsi's acidity), the YouTubers started the car and warmed the engine. In case you're wondering, the poor vehicle is an S16 sedan from Malaysian carmaker Proton, a budget compact with a 1.6-liter four-banger under the hood.

They revved the engine until the fans turned on while idling and even took the car for a lengthy drive while vehicle-spotting. They went to the extent of boiling fresh Pepsi in a kettle and tasting the stuff to get an idea of what the liquid went through while circulating and absorbing heat inside the motor. The lesson? Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.

Although nothing catastrophic like spewing burning cola all over hands and faces occurred, the experiment went undramatically well, and we know why: Carbonated colas are 90% water, and the cooling systems of most vehicles can tolerate water in a pinch (although we still recommend fresh coolant, as the stuff doesn't last forever). Again, sugary drinks belong in your mouth and nowhere near any part of your car.