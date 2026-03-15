Need Raw Performance? These 9 Cars Have The Most Horsepower You Can Buy In 2026

We've talked before about how much horsepower you really need, but this list isn't that. We're not here to talk about the "right" amount of power or the "best" driving experience in 2026. This list is about the most horsepower, full stop. Just the gratuitous raw power output with no consideration made for literally anything else — not driving feel, not exhaust note, not handling, not even fun. We're talking pure bragging rights on the dyno, or more realistically, a factory spec sheet that will never be tested outside of an internet forum.

But we did draw exactly one line in the sand. Because this is a list aiming to share the nine highest horsepower cars you can buy, we wanted to make sure that even if "you" doesn't apply to everybody, it would at least apply to more than approximately a dozen billionaires. For that reason, we've considered only cars with an MSRP below $150,000. Sure, you could option most of these out deep into $200,000, but this is a raw horsepower list — not a "horsepower with extended leather" list. The point here is that a person could buy one of these in 2026 for less than $150,000 — and that you don't have to read about 10 cars over $1 million that will never be seen on the road.

Oh, and one other thing. If a car only hits its big number with some sort of launch control mode or overboost or some other peak power shenanigan, that's fair game. Power is power, especially in this context.