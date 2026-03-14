Connecticut Is Rethinking A Key Rule About Sibling Passengers For Teen Drivers

It's no secret that young, newly licensed drivers are featured more heavily in accident statistics than other groups. In fact, teenage drivers crash nearly four times as often as older ones, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). And it isn't just other teenagers who are put at risk when out-of-school teen drivers make summers some of the most dangerous days to drive in America.

To help curb this trend, lawmakers often mandate an introductory period where only a certain number of passengers (if any), or those over a specific age, are permitted to ride with a new driver. However, these restrictions vary by state. For instance, Colorado won't allow any passengers with a new teenage driver for the first six months, while Iowa allows the parents to decide whether to have such restrictions. Even more lenient, Mississippi has no passenger rules pertaining to the first six month of driving.

But what about immediate family? The vast majority of states consider family members exempt from these regulations. Only California and Connecticut apply any restrictions on family, with the latter not permitting relatives other than parents to ride with a teen driver for six months. However, some Connecticut legislators are suggesting a change to this policy might be in order. Why? A pair of twin brothers presented the state transportation committee with a bit of a conundrum.