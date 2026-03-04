The Most Dangerous Days To Drive In America Have Been Remarkably Consistent

Holidays prompt many Americans to travel, as these celebrations often involve extended families getting together. Take Thanksgiving, for instance, where AAA anticipated that 73 million people in 2025 would utilize motor vehicles to reach their destinations, making up the overwhelming majority of travelers during the time. With more cars on the road, the chances of an accident increase.

Of course, holidays can often include alcohol, which doesn't mix well with driving. According to the United States Department of Transportation, data from Thanksgiving drunk-driving accidents between 2019 and 2023 accounted for 868 deaths, with nearly 175 of those involving drivers registering at least a .08 blood alcohol level. Alongside Thanksgiving, drunk driving is a major reason as to why July 4th is rife with so many fatalities, making it clear that you shouldn't over-celebrate during the holidays.

Another factor that highlights the summer season in terms of road accidents is teenage drivers. When school pauses for a few months, teenage drivers take to the streets en masse. Essentially, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the "100 deadliest days for teen drivers," with over 700 teen driver-related fatalities occurring in just 2022, per AAA. With newly-fashioned driver's licenses, these young people can behave recklessly, get easily distracted, and lack the driving skills to perform at the same level as older motorists. Though, becoming distracted behind the wheel isn't exclusive to teenagers; among the automotive rants you've wanted to let loose, some of your complaints centered around drivers with smartphones in their hands.