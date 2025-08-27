What's The Best Car For A Teen Driver?

As great as it would be for teens to be able to walk or bike anywhere they want to go, that isn't really possible in most places around the country. Aside from the Bike Haters fighting tooth and nail to stop the construction of any separate bike infrastructure, you also have to worry about the cops showing up if you dare let your teen walk somewhere. So, outside of a few cities where it's possible, if you don't want your teen trapped at home any time you aren't available to drive them, you have to make sure they have a car.

But what cars are actually good choices for teens? As a teen, I would have said a Subaru WRX STI, but as an adult, I wouldn't let an inexperienced driver anywhere near a car you could call quick. Do you know how fast I was going right before I got my first speeding ticket? At least 90 mph. In a 55. Behind the wheel of a Mazda Protege that made like 90 horsepower when it was new (and before Mazda shackled it to a power-sucking automatic transmission). Teens are idiots who will speed in anything they get their hands on, and the last thing they need is a car that actually encourages that.

Also, yes, I know we've asked this question before, but it's been a few years, and the car market changes over time, so the best suggestions for teens also change. Especially since used cars that may have been unaffordable for a teen driver in the past could now be better options thanks to the magic of continued depreciation.