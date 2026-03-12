Teen Discovers 1.5 Million Unidentified Space Objects Based On NASA Data

Like many high schoolers, I spent my summer vacations goofing off, riding my bicycle everywhere, and reading books (yes, I was a nerdy high schooler). Matteo Paz put his time to much better use, devising a system that analyzed NASA data and discovered 1.5 million previously unidentified objects in the sky, reports Futura. Even my homemade ham radio antennas don't hold a candle to this.

It all started in 2022 when Paz joined the Caltech Planet Finder Academy, intended to give Pasadena high school students a taste of astronomy. He worked with mentor Davy Kirkpatrick on analyzing an enormous archive of data from NASA's NEOWISE satellite, originally intended to detect near-Earth asteroids. While doing that work, the infrared telescope also detected heat variations in more distant objects. Kirkpatrick's notion was to use some of this data to discover these objects. From Caltech:

"At that point, we were creeping up towards 200 billion rows in the table of every single detection that we had made over the course of over a decade," Kirkpatrick says. "So my idea for the summer was to take a little piece of the sky and see if we could find some variable stars. Then we could highlight those to the astronomic community, saying, 'Here's some new stuff we discovered by hand; just imagine what the potential is in the dataset.'"

However, Paz had other ideas. He wanted to put his knowledge of math, programming, and AI to use analyzing the complete dataset, covering the entire sky, to detect these objects automatically. Rather than tell him that's too much, Kirkpatrick encouraged him, and Paz got to work.