Why Many Detailers Stopped Treating Cars Like Donuts And Don't Glaze Them Anymore

Applying glaze to car paint has a similar effect as glazing donuts when you think about it. Yes, glazed donuts are yummy, and the sensation begins upon laying eyes on that shiny, sugary layer. Using glaze on car paint is similar in that it brings an intense shine, although not the sugary kind. You can think of glaze as a type of polish, but that's where the confusion begins, since polish comes in many types, too.

At its most basic form, polish does exactly what it sounds like: It adds depth and gloss, and it removes fine scratches to create a smooth, flawless shine that's ready for waxing. On the other hand, glaze contains refined oils, leveling agents, and fillers to hide scratches and swirls while leaving a mirror-like finish. The difference is that most car polish has mild abrasives to shave off scratches and swirls from the clearcoat without the need for aggressive sanding. Glaze has no abrasives and can only cover up scratches and swirls.

Glaze is not as popular nor as readily promoted now since the results it provides are very similar to using polish. And besides, modern technology has given birth to ceramic coatings that offer all the benefits of glazing with the added benefit of longevity.