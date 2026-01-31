No, Not All Microfiber Towels Are Created Equal

There are a lot of bad habits you can avoid to keep your car's finish shiny and swirl-free. Washing your car too often can cause extra wear and tear, and those dirty and abrasive spinning brushes at an automatic car wash can do more harm than good. What's more, using the wrong materials when washing, drying, and waxing the paint can spell the difference between a job well done and a sea of unsightly scratches.

Professionals demand top dollar for high-end detailing and paint correction for a reason. You're not only paying for their knowledge and skills, but for the tools they use to restore the like-new finish of a car are expensive too. One of those tools, microfiber towels, have been a go-to staple of clean freaks for years.

Microfiber offers game-changing cleaning, absorption, and lint-free drying properties derived from the advanced and unique construction. The delicate fibers in a microfiber towel are typically a blend of polyester (PE) and polyamide (PA), which are ultra-thin synthetic-based fibers. Combining PE with PA also means the fibers are both positively and negatively charged, which makes them superior in grabbing and holding onto dust, dirt, and other contaminants. However, there are many types of microfiber towels for cars, and which ones are best boils down to the towel's density (mainly to Grams per Square Meter or GSM), the blend ratio of PA to PE, and the weave type. Knowing which towels to use for washing, drying, or polishing will help keep your paint scratch-free.