Here's How Often You Should Wax Your Car For Best Results
How often should you wax your car? That depends on a few factors, including the type of wax you use. Conventional paste wax is harder to apply due to its thick consistency and typically offers three to six months of protection. Liquid waxes, on the other hand, leave a thinner protective coating that lasts for about eight weeks.
Then there are carnauba waxes, which are known for giving paint a rich shine. Synthetic or polymer waxes may not offer quite the same depth of color, but they generally last longer than carnauba waxes — synthetic car waxes can last around three to four months, while carnauba may need reapplication every four to eight weeks.
Besides considering the type of wax, you should also factor in the weather conditions and whether you park the vehicle outdoors or in a garage. Naturally, pampered cars require less frequent waxing than those exposed to UV rays, wind, rain, and snow. With that said, waxing at least twice a year (once before summer and once before winter) is a good baseline for daily drivers. And just like how frequent washing doesn't damage the paint, there's no harm in waxing more often. In fact, applying wax four times a year or so can provide considerably better clear coat protection against UV rays, bird droppings, dried insect stains, acid rain, and other contaminants.
Why does my car's paint need wax?
Paint is what makes your car look good, but it serves a purpose beyond aesthetics. It also helps prevent rust formation on the metal underneath by protecting it from chemical, moisture, and salt contamination.
However, the paint layer needs protection, too, since it can dull and fade when exposed to the elements. That's where the clear coat layer comes in: it is a transparent, glossy coating that protects paint and improves its shine. But because modern vehicles have only a thin clear-coat layer (around 1.5 to 2 mils), additional protection is necessary — and that's where waxing helps. After all, you are not actually making the paint itself look better and shinier when you apply wax; you're protecting the clear coat. Conversely, skipping waxing — or not doing it often enough — leaves the clear coat vulnerable to UV exposure, oxidation, and other contaminants.
Just to be clear, wax is different from polish, although there are two-in-one products that contain both to remove scratches while applying wax in one step. If your paint has light scratches, stains, or swirl marks, waxing won't make them go away, but it will make these imperfections seem less obvious when viewed from certain angles. Polishing the clear coat is what actually removes the scratches and swirls, but applying a layer of wax after polishing is necessary for year-round protection.
How to wax a car like an expert
Before waxing, it's imperative to start with a clean, freshly washed car, preferably using water and a dedicated car shampoo. Avoid washing your car with dish soap, since it strips wax from the clear coat and leaves the finish dull and lifeless.
After washing, dry the vehicle using a microfiber towel to prep the paint for waxing. Next, apply a small amount of wax to a clean applicator sponge and spread a thin layer using overlapping circular motions. Let the wax to dry to a haze for about five to 10 minutes, then wipe off the excess with a dry microfiber towel. Flip the towel over and lightly buff the finish to bring out a deep, glossy shine.
A good way to tell if your paint needs waxing is to observe the water beading when the surface is wet. Wax leaves a hydrophobic layer on the clear coat, which increases surface tension and water beading. If your car's paint has little to no beading when it rains, it's time to apply wax.