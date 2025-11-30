Here's How Often You Should Wax Your Car For Best Results

How often should you wax your car? That depends on a few factors, including the type of wax you use. Conventional paste wax is harder to apply due to its thick consistency and typically offers three to six months of protection. Liquid waxes, on the other hand, leave a thinner protective coating that lasts for about eight weeks.

Then there are carnauba waxes, which are known for giving paint a rich shine. Synthetic or polymer waxes may not offer quite the same depth of color, but they generally last longer than carnauba waxes — synthetic car waxes can last around three to four months, while carnauba may need reapplication every four to eight weeks.

Besides considering the type of wax, you should also factor in the weather conditions and whether you park the vehicle outdoors or in a garage. Naturally, pampered cars require less frequent waxing than those exposed to UV rays, wind, rain, and snow. With that said, waxing at least twice a year (once before summer and once before winter) is a good baseline for daily drivers. And just like how frequent washing doesn't damage the paint, there's no harm in waxing more often. In fact, applying wax four times a year or so can provide considerably better clear coat protection against UV rays, bird droppings, dried insect stains, acid rain, and other contaminants.