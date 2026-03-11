Alpine Is Developing A Gas-Powered Next-Generation A110 In Case People Don't Dig The Electric Sports Car
The world is changing faster than automakers are struggling to keep up, and it's forcing them to reevaluate even their best-laid plans. That's why Alpine is apparently hard at work on the development of a gas-powered variant of its upcoming second-generation A110 sports car. Previously, the little coupe was slated to be EV-only, much to the chagrin of enthusiasts across the globe. Still, this doesn't mean a gasser A110 is coming for certain.
Philippe Krief, Alpine's CEO, tells Autocar that the internal-combustion-powered A110 is indeed in the works, though it would only come after the electric version that it was always meant to be. However, with the aim of being ready for the future and whatever regulations and customer demands are thrown its way, the French automaker also developed its platform to accept a gas engine. Basically, if customers end up not digging the electric A110, Alpine would pull the emergency lever and bring the gas car to fruition.
"[B]y remaining agile and flexible, Alpine will be able to react in real time to market evolutions; our strategy is as adaptable as it is robust," Krief said in a statement that didn't directly reference an ICE A110 — but it's not hard to read between the lines. Krief added that giving the A110 a gas motor means it'll have more leeway when it comes to the markets it's sold in. Admittedly, he says the company is focused on Europe, but adding a gas motor "offers opportunities for Alpine in other markets."
A110 out of 10
Built in Dieppe, France, the A110 — whether it's electric or gas-powered — will run on the Renault Group's new 800-volt Alpine Performance Platform, which uses an aluminum structure to make it as light as possible. Its modularity means it can be made into a slew of different shapes and sizes. While the base car will maintain the current A110's 40:60 weight balance (thanks to two separate battery packs) and overall shape, it'll eventually be offered in convertible and 2+2 guise as well. It also underpins the Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot electric hatchback, and the A110 could eventually get the in-wheel motors that car has, according to the automaker.
Krief said in a statement that the next-generation A110 will be the "first true EV sports car," that will "outperform the best of today's combustion sports cars," and that's quite a big game to talk from such a small company. It'll also have to beat Porsche to the punch with its electric 718 Cayman and Boxster, but from the looks of it, that won't be too big of an ask.
As of right now, there's no official word if Alpine will make the jump across the Atlantic, and even if it does, it might not even take the A110 with it. As we reported toward the end of last year, Alpine might come Stateside, but it would be with a crossover meant to fight the likes of the Porsche Cayenne. That'll certainly be a sight to behold. I suppose we shall see, and we can always hold out hope that the French will come to their senses and give us the little sports car we so desire.