Alpine Is Developing A Gas-Powered Next-Generation A110 In Case People Don't Dig The Electric Sports Car

The world is changing faster than automakers are struggling to keep up, and it's forcing them to reevaluate even their best-laid plans. That's why Alpine is apparently hard at work on the development of a gas-powered variant of its upcoming second-generation A110 sports car. Previously, the little coupe was slated to be EV-only, much to the chagrin of enthusiasts across the globe. Still, this doesn't mean a gasser A110 is coming for certain.

Philippe Krief, Alpine's CEO, tells Autocar that the internal-combustion-powered A110 is indeed in the works, though it would only come after the electric version that it was always meant to be. However, with the aim of being ready for the future and whatever regulations and customer demands are thrown its way, the French automaker also developed its platform to accept a gas engine. Basically, if customers end up not digging the electric A110, Alpine would pull the emergency lever and bring the gas car to fruition.

"[B]y remaining agile and flexible, Alpine will be able to react in real time to market evolutions; our strategy is as adaptable as it is robust," Krief said in a statement that didn't directly reference an ICE A110 — but it's not hard to read between the lines. Krief added that giving the A110 a gas motor means it'll have more leeway when it comes to the markets it's sold in. Admittedly, he says the company is focused on Europe, but adding a gas motor "offers opportunities for Alpine in other markets."