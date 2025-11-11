Collecting rare, vintage, and exotic cars has long been a quintessential indulgence of the super-rich. Yet, some take this passion to obsessive heights, filling their garages with any rare wheels they can get their hands on.

Each collector (including oil-rich royals, ex-rock stars, and business moguls) has a different philosophy behind the madness. Some chase "bigger is better". Others are devoted to a single theme: American muscle, European sleekness, or simply bold custom colors. For a few, the rule is simple: if it's for sale, it's mine.

Within these sprawling collections lie century-old relics and icons expensive enough to buy a high-end business jet. Among the rare prototypes and one-offs are familiar marque suspects: Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Aston Martin of different ages and sizes. Referring to these purely as statements of wealth is to miss the larger picture. They are metal and steel odes to the storied history of the automobile industry and a quiet effort to preserve its very soul for future generations. That said, here are 10 of the largest private car collections in the world.