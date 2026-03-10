What Those Cables In Highway Medians Actually Do In A Crash

The history of the highway median divider is a long one, and today's cable median barriers are a relatively new phenomenon when you keep that in mind. They first became popular as a way to prevent accidents in the 1960s, with the three-strand setup – developed by the New York State Department of Transportation and featuring cable mountings placed on the traffic side of the posts – helping lead the way. But the idea of traffic dividers goes back to at least the year 1300. That's when Pope Boniface VIII created what may have been the world's first physically divided "road" across Rome's St. Angelo bridge, a popular route for pilgrims during the Catholic Church's Jubilee. For safety's sake, the pope had booths installed along its center and had the crowd cross on one side of the bridge and return on the other.

The first divided highway in the United States is often considered to be Savery Avenue in Carver, Mass., which had a green space with trees between the lanes. Of course, that was meant to be more of an aesthetic choice than a decision based on safety. The push for better wire barriers to prevent accidents in the U.S. seems to have begun with the introduction of the concrete "jersey" barrier in 1946 — developed specifically to reduce the number of head-on collisions on a particularly steep section of California road.

Currently, concrete barriers, metal guardrails, and cable barriers are all in the mix as protective devices, but each has its benefits and drawbacks. Today, we'll talk about the latter. Just keep in mind that, much like those ugly concrete walls on the highway, or those black and white stripes, there's more to cable median barriers than meets the eye.