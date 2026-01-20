What Those Ugly Concrete Walls Along The Highway Are Really Designed To Do

Ever noticed those 8-to-20-foot-high concrete walls that stretch almost endlessly along busy patches of highways? They may seem like barriers meant to prevent your car from careening uncontrollably past, but that's not their primary purpose. Although sometimes made from wood or composite materials besides concrete, their main function has more to do with shielding nearby residential areas, office buildings, and wildlife from harmful noise pollution.

In other words, highway walls are actually sound barriers to deflect or block the sounds of honking, revving, and tire or wheel bearing noises from speeding vehicles. And while they may seem like ordinary walls, there's a bit of science behind their dreary existence.

American highways got their first taste of sound buffers in the 1970s, but there's a bit of controversy regarding their effectiveness in keeping the peace, with some people contending they can actually make the sound louder in adjoining areas. However, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) says field studies have disproven those claims. It adds that noise barriers made of wood, concrete, composite, masonry blocks, exposed aggregates, metal, and acrylic or plexiglass panels are all effective in filtering unwanted noise.