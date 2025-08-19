Bubba Wallace's Wheel Falls Off, Toyota Teammate Fixes It

Bubba Wallace suffered an embarrassing incident at Richmond Raceway when his left front wheel fell off immediately after a pit stop. He pulled into the pit stall for fellow Toyota driver Chase Briscoe, whose Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew reattached the stray wheel and sent Wallace on his way. As the Beatles sang, "I get by with a little help from my friends."

Wallace was going strong, having just won the second stage of the race and running in second place before pitting, according to Road & Track. He came in for four tires and fuel, but drove away before the tire changers had secured the nut back onto the wheel. Despite the team's efforts to stop him, Wallace drove off, only for the wheel to quickly separate from the car.

"Pull in right there," Wallace's 23XI Racing pit crew radioed to him as he entered Briscoe's pit stall, and he did as they instructed. The loose wheel caught up to Wallace, bounced off his car, and came to a stop. While the Joe Gibbs Racing crew did not perform a record-breaking pit stop in this case, they retrieved the wheel, jacked up the car, and put it back on, enabling Wallace to return to the race. This mistake cost valuable time, bumping Wallace back to 31st place, though his performance earlier in the race sealed him a spot in the Playoffs. Since the loose wheel never entered the track, there was no penalty for this.