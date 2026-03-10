Spark Plugs Probably Shouldn't Be Made Out Of Pencils, But That's Not Stopping People

We've all seen some of the craziest, zaniest car videos on YouTube, but the brilliant yet unconventional enthusiasts of Garage 54 tend to post about the most out-of-this-world solutions, inventions, and car-related experiments. Whether they're creating 3D-printed bearings and piston rings, turning a Lada into a snow crawler, or slapping a tri-turbo 2JZ-GTE into a Mercedes G-Wagon (deserving a place among the most unexpected cars that came with Toyota's legendary inline-6), these car-crazy Russians never cease to amaze.

Imagine our surprise upon seeing that they also tried turning pencils into spark plugs. It sounds impossible, since spark plugs do more than ignite the air/fuel mixture. They actually live a hard life inside the cylinder head, capable of enduring intense heat, pressure, vibrations, and high voltages. It's why spark plugs come in many types and should be compatible with your car's engine to avoid performance issues and early wear. Moreover, they won't last forever and need replacing at least every 30,000 miles (for copper plugs) to about 60,000 to 100,000 miles (for platinum or iridium plugs).

So if a pencil were to survive inside the engine, would it ignite? Or would it produce a spark at best? As it turns out, the graphite content enables pencils to conduct electricity like metal. Garage 54 tested this by connecting an ignition wire to the pencil, turning the engine, and seeing if it would spark. It did,because graphite's carbon atoms have a single "delocalized electron" along with alternating structures of single and double bonds, essentially creating a molecular Autobahn for electrons.