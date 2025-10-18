4 Unexpected Cars That Came With Toyota's 2JZ Engine

Toyota's 2JZ engine will go down as one of the most legendary motors in automotive history, and it's arguably one of the key reasons behind the fourth generation Toyota Supra's iconic status. The 2JZ-GTE engine in the Supra — the turbocharged variant — produced a respectable 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque out of the box. However, tuners in the '90s soon discovered that they could extract two to three times more power with a few modifications, and some have even managed to push the engine to nearly 3,000 horsepower (that's not a typo).

The 2JZ was a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, an evolution of the 1JZ, which was a 2.5-liter inline-six that powered various Toyota models, including the third-generation Supra. While the turbocharged 2JZ-GTE is the most sought-after — and famous for its immense tuning potential — naturally aspirated versions, called the 2JZ-GE and 2JZ-FSE, were also produced. This 2JZ-GE produced a modest 220 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque (meager compared to the 2JZ-GTE, of course), while the FSE — designed for efficiency — had direct injection and made 217 horsepower (220 PS, as per Toyota).

These naturally aspirated motors found their way into several other Toyota models, including a few luxury sedans and some oddball, limited-run cars that many outside Japan may never have heard of. While the Supra is the car most commonly associated with the 2JZ, several other Toyota and Lexus models also housed this legendary engine under the hood.