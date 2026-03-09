Jeep Wrangler Infected By Woke Mind Virus, Doesn't Roll Over As Easily Anymore

Safety regulations and wokeness ruin all the fun in the world. Concussed athletes can't compete anymore, you can't sexually harass your coworkers and get away with it, and now, the oh-so-American 2026 Jeep Wrangler doesn't roll over as easily in a crash. What is the world coming to? I'm old enough to remember a time when the Wrangler was generally regarded as a deathtrap, but that hasn't been the case since the TJ Wrangler was replaced by the JK generation with its woke anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and electronic stability control.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released new crash test results for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler four-door in the small-overlap front crash test last week, and it no longer tips over! When the IIHS put the 2019 Wrangler and then the facelifted 2022 Jeep Wrangler through the small-overlap crash test, both SUVs flipped onto their side after striking the barrier, which unsurprisingly hurt their overall scores. The 2026 Wrangler no longer tips over, but it still only managed to earn the IIHS's second-highest rating of Acceptable in the small-overlap crash test due to a high risk of injury to the passenger's right foot and leg in the passenger-side small overlap crash test.