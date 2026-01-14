At $15,000, Would You Go Full Men In Black With This 1982 Ford LTD?

The square-jawed styling of today's Nice Price or No Dice LTD stands in stark contrast to the slippery lines of the Taurus that would prowl Ford showrooms just four years down the line. With fewer than 6,900 miles on the clock, this LTD is not just old-school, it's a time capsule. Let's see what that might be worth.

In the 1980s, the fast-food chain Wendy's ran a funny TV ad promoting their "real" chicken sandwich over the processed you-don't-know-what-you're-eating chicken of the competition, using the catchy phrase, "parts is parts."

In the automotive world, having the right parts—or, at least, real parts—plays just as important a role as in the food biz. The 1965 Honda S600 roadster that came our way yesterday was touted as a project; however, most of you considered it a more appropriate parts car for a less daunting restoration candidate. That impression was somewhat spoiled by the car's not insubstantial $5,900 asking price, a fact reflected in the overwhelming 85% 'No Dice' loss that dollar amount endured.