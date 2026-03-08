These Steering Wheel Alternatives Go Beyond A Yoke Or Squircle

Concept cars have always pushed the boundaries of design. After all, that's what concept cars are for: to make the imagination real and see what can be done if designers and engineers have free rein. Then again, some concepts were way ahead of their time and had features that were more silly than innovative — but it doesn't mean they're uncool.

For instance, Oldsmobile was readying for the future with its bonkers and space-age Incas concept car from 1986. The car is gorgeous, no doubt, and the rear seagull doors have ensured the concept is never lacking in visual flair. Concepts are meant to evoke reactions, and that's what happened when we saw the Inca's fighter-jet-style yoke with enough buttons to make Ferraris squeal in envy.

Italdesign claims the right side has controls for the HVAC, windscreen wiper, and to change gears. Meanwhile, the left side has buttons for the lights, indicators, the stereo, and cruise control. Oh, and it has a horn button on both sides. The lucky pilot of this thing will surely ride in a wave of comfort, since it has "real armchairs" instead of seats, and the lock-to-lock of the tiller only takes a 90-degree turn on each side.

However, you can't count on us to read the owner's manual, and it would take the focus of an F1 driver to discern and memorize what all those buttons do. We still find squircle steering wheels oddly more elegant than any yoke, but we had to reconsider upon laying eyes on what Ford and Mercury were up to in 1965, during which they were literally reinventing the (steering) wheel.