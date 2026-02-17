China May Be Regulating Yoke Steering Wheels Out Of Existence In New Safety Standards

Having successfully banned flush-mount door handles, China may be about to eliminate another "feature" that Tesla has pioneered: the yoke style steering wheel. Inside EVs reports that new safety standards proposed by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) are pretty much impossible for this type of steering wheel to meet. This would effectively mandate the use of a traditional roundish steering wheel in the future if these proposed standards go into effect.

MIIT has published a draft of national standard GB 11557-202X, titled "Regulations for Preventing Injuries to Drivers from Automobile Steering Mechanisms" according to a Google translation of Autohome. The document covers several areas, including aligning China's testing standards with international ones, setting new limits on steering column displacement in a crash, and removing all exceptions to human impact testing. The proposed standard also removes all references to "half-spoke steering wheels," which means they will be held to the same safety standards as full steering wheels.

These standards require ten test points for head impacts, which must include the "midpoint of the weakest area" and the "midpoint of the shortest unsupported area" of the steering wheel. On a yoke steering wheel, these areas are nothing but air, which are certain to fail the test. This is likely the point. The top of a traditional steering wheel can stop the driver's head or body from hitting the windshield or dashboard, while a yoke-style "wheel" lets them pass over the top of the steering column. While not a direct ban, making it impossible for them to pass the test has pretty much the same effect.