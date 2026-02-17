How Stephen King's 'Christine' Made 1958 Plymouth Furies Cool

It never came in red. The 1958 Plymouth Fury was only ever produced in one color: Buckskin Beige, with gold trim. This palette, reminiscent of a butter cream wedding cake, was axed in Stephen King's novel "Christine" for a fictitious shade called Autumn Red, which is much more appropriate for the story's eponymous, killer car.

At its best, car casting makes a movie better. Christine — a '58 Fury — is a great example. Obsessed with her, high schooler Arnie Cunningham transforms from dork to demon over the course of a few hundred pages — or 110 minutes on the big screen, which is our focus here. If you haven't watched the John Carpenter treatment of the book, go ahead. We'll wait. Spoiler alert: Christine is evil.

Once you've seen it, the red '58 Plymouth Fury will be etched on the back of your eyelids. It might haunt your nightmares, just as it has ours. It will also seem undeniably cool — which it wasn't really, in pop culture terms, until the film came out.

For King, this was the appeal. According to a 1984 interview with Lofficier, he chose the Plymouth "because they're almost totally forgotten cars ... I didn't want a car that already had a legend attached to it like the fifties Thunderbird, the Ford Galaxies." With that, the Fury went from invisible to iconic. Today, Hagerty values a Concours example at around $80,000, while one of two locatable survivors from the film, formerly on display at the Rochester Auto Museum, fetched $275,000 at a Saratoga Motorcar auction in 2020.