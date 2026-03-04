What Is Your Favorite Movie Car?

Bruce Campbell, Michigan's favorite son and B-movie mega star, announced this week that he is living with an incurable, but treatable cancer. As both a cancer survivor and a practically life-long fan of horror director Sam Raimi and The Chin himself, I was devastated. It sounds like Campbell has a solid support network and will be with us for a good while yet, but it's a good chance to pause and take a moment to appreciate what we have before he's gone.

When I read the news, I immediately put on the 1981 cult classic "The Evil Dead." This movie was an inspiration to me, as it was the first independent film I ever saw. It was proof you could make a creative living as an outsider. What also spoke to me? The use of Raimi's own 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88, or as the director has come to call it, "The Classic." Few cars have really "made it" in showbiz quite like the old 88, which Raimi has tried to slip into more of his films than not, but it made me wonder: what is another classic cinematic car that you hold a special place for in your heart?