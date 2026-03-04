What Is Your Favorite Movie Car?
Bruce Campbell, Michigan's favorite son and B-movie mega star, announced this week that he is living with an incurable, but treatable cancer. As both a cancer survivor and a practically life-long fan of horror director Sam Raimi and The Chin himself, I was devastated. It sounds like Campbell has a solid support network and will be with us for a good while yet, but it's a good chance to pause and take a moment to appreciate what we have before he's gone.
When I read the news, I immediately put on the 1981 cult classic "The Evil Dead." This movie was an inspiration to me, as it was the first independent film I ever saw. It was proof you could make a creative living as an outsider. What also spoke to me? The use of Raimi's own 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88, or as the director has come to call it, "The Classic." Few cars have really "made it" in showbiz quite like the old 88, which Raimi has tried to slip into more of his films than not, but it made me wonder: what is another classic cinematic car that you hold a special place for in your heart?
True love
Raimi has directed over 15 feature films, and whenever he can slip the 88 into a movie, he does. It's been featured in films such as this year's "Send Help," "Evil Dead: Army Of Darkness" and "Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness." (Not his best, I will admit. In fact, that was the one that made me put a hard stop to wasting any more precious moments of my life on Marvel movies.)
While the Delta 88 has been racking up screen credits for 40 years now, it is still very emblematic of a certain time, place and genre that will always be near and dear to horror enthusiasts. But not everyone loves a scary movie, so what I want to know is what car caught on camera give you the feels? There's so many to choose from. It certainly doesn't have to be from a typical car movie either. While any of the cars from the "Fast & Furious" movies could count, I think we can be a little more creative, like the Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser in the 2001 film "Ghost World," or maybe the 1974 Dodge Monaco featured in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" — the first movie I was allowed to watch with swearing! Let's all go on a little road trip down memory lane, and hail to the king, baby.