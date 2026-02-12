6 Cars You'll Always Associate With Steven Spielberg Films

There's much debate about which are the best cars to play roles in movies. Steven Spielberg's movies have no shortage of contenders for cars that should receive recognition. Some of the cars used in Spielberg movies are iconic because of the epic scenes surrounding them, others for the stage they offered for the telling of a dramatic story, and at least one that fit the part so well it's instantly recognizable as the star of the show.

Throughout Spielberg's long career, he's used cars to convey the personalities of heroes and villains. In one classic movie, it was his guidance that led to the path of selecting what would become the perfect time machine. He was even instrumental in bringing us a car that could be from the future.

Some of the cars used in Steven Spielberg's films have reached the status of cultural icon. The "Back to the Future" DeLorean DMC-12 is a prime example. However, there are cars from throughout his career that you'll always associate with Spielberg films once you've experienced them.