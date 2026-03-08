While 2025 saw Tesla sales still dropping all around the world, just a decade prior the automaker was riding high, even among ratings from Consumer Reports. In fact, the 2015 Tesla Model S P85D, exceeded a perfect score from the independent nonprofit organization, with a 103 out of 100.

No matter how well reviewed, a car shouldn't be able to achieve such a score. This left Consumer Reports looking to reconfigure its rating process. The results were retuned to bring the car back within the normal scale, with Consumer Reports admitting it had to alter its scoring process, as the Tesla had broken the system.

While the Model S P85D certainly had its strong points, it wasn't flawless, and Consumer Reports admitted as much. The Tesla was criticized for its sticker price of $127,820, considering its cabin didn't compete well with similarly priced options in material quality. In addition, it offered a stiffer ride and more noise than the base model, which could be had for over $35,000 less in some cases.