These Are The Extremely Specific Car Awards Our Readers Wish Were Real

Annual car awards can be fun, but at the same time, there's only so much they can tell us. That doesn't mean they're fake or bought and paid for, but when you only have access to new cars, that's all you can test. It also means that if competition is weak that year, the car that wins may not ultimately be very good. And that's even before you get to the potential reliability issues those awards typically don't (and can't) take into account.

On Tuesday, I posited that perhaps the problem with car awards was that they're too broad to be useful. Perhaps what we really need are much more specific awards that car shoppers may find much more helpful next time they buy. Not everyone would care about the Smallest Diameter Stock OEM Wheels Award, but those who do? It would be invaluable. And I turned to you, the commenters, to suggest these possible ultra-specific car awards. Let's take a look at some of the most popular suggestions.