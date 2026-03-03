Which Extremely Specific Car Award Do You Wish Existed?

Fixing the issues with awards to make them more relevant sounds complicated, but maybe the problem is that they're too broad. Too general. Best new car of the year? What does that tell you, really? That we liked this crossover better than that sedan? Neat. Maybe, to solve this, what we really need are much more specific awards, site traffic and ad revenue be damned.

What if I'm extremely passionate about turn signals and want to know which car has the best turn signal stalks? I want the best combination of material quality, feel, operation, and sound, but where am I supposed to go to find which car will make me the happiest? Not Top Gear or Car and Driver, apparently.

What about you, though? What extremely specific car award do you wish existed? Maybe it's something that would actually help you make a decision with your next car. Maybe it's just something you find fascinating and would love to see a certain standout recognized for their good work in an area few people focus on. Whatever it is, be sure to let us know down in the comments.