Which Extremely Specific Car Award Do You Wish Existed?
These days, it feels like every website, magazine, and organization has its own annual car awards. Want to buy the most exciting new car of the year? There are all sorts of awards for that. Want to buy an SUV? There are probably at least five SUVs of the year, every year. There's a reason that's the case, too — awards get a lot of attention. People have a hard time resisting the urge to find out who won, and that's good for traffic. Traffic that's desperately needed, because putting awards together is also expensive.
As with any comparison test, though, annual awards come with plenty of their own limitations. Judges can only drive the cars that are present for the test, and if a loan falls through, the best car may not even make it into the competition. And if they only include newly released cars, you don't necessarily see how they line up against other competitors that were introduced a year or two prior. Also, pretty much every improvement you could suggest costs money these outlets and organizations very likely don't have available.
More awards needed
Fixing the issues with awards to make them more relevant sounds complicated, but maybe the problem is that they're too broad. Too general. Best new car of the year? What does that tell you, really? That we liked this crossover better than that sedan? Neat. Maybe, to solve this, what we really need are much more specific awards, site traffic and ad revenue be damned.
What if I'm extremely passionate about turn signals and want to know which car has the best turn signal stalks? I want the best combination of material quality, feel, operation, and sound, but where am I supposed to go to find which car will make me the happiest? Not Top Gear or Car and Driver, apparently.
What about you, though? What extremely specific car award do you wish existed? Maybe it's something that would actually help you make a decision with your next car. Maybe it's just something you find fascinating and would love to see a certain standout recognized for their good work in an area few people focus on. Whatever it is, be sure to let us know down in the comments.