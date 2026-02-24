Chevy Corvette ZR1 Sets Car And Driver's New Lightning Lap Record, Beats McLaren Senna By 0.7 Seconds

"Some automakers have described their sportiest vehicles as 'race cars for the road,' but McLaren makes them all liars," Car and Driver wrote back in 2019, describing the ridiculously track-capable McLaren Senna's performance at its annual Lightning Lap competition. And McLaren didn't just make those other OEMs liars — it made them losers, too, laying down a record-setting production car lap time of 2.34.9 that's held ever since. Until today. Move over, McLaren Senna, because Car and Driver says there's a new Lightning Lap record, and it belongs to the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Yes, with an official lap time of 2:34.2 around Virginia International Raceway, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is now the quickest production car that has ever entered Lightning Lap, beating the Senna's old time by 0.7 seconds. And no, we're not talking about the all-wheel-drive, 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X hybrid. Hopefully, Chevrolet will make one available for next year's Lightning Lap, but this year, our friends over at C/D were forced to settle for the regular ZR1 and its pedestrian 1,064 hp.

Still, while the boring ZR1 may not have the ZR1X's power, it's not like the Senna made Bugatti Chiron levels of power. Instead, it made a comparatively pedestrian 789 hp, giving each rear wheel a mere 394.5 hp to handle. That said, the Senna was also lighter, clocking in at 3,030 pounds when C/D weighed it, compared to the Corvette's porkier 3,899 pounds. And funny enough, when you take weight into account, you get 3.7 pounds per horsepower from the Corvette and a nearly identical 3.8 lbs/hp from the McLaren.