I Can't Make The Car In Front Of Me Drive Any Faster, But You Can Definitely Stop Tailgating Me Like This Is Somehow My Fault

Driving home last Sunday, I found myself behind someone driving below the posted speed limit. It happens. It's fine. Especially at night on a winding two-lane road with frequent wild animal crossings. Getting home faster is always nice, but you know what's a great way to add a whole bunch of time to your trip? Hitting a pig or a goat that darted out into the road. So I did what any normal person would do and slowed down to keep a safe distance between us. It's not like we were stuck there for 12 days or anything.

If I hadn't been in a second-generation Subaru Crosstrek at altitude (turbo Crosstrek when, Subaru?), I probably could have passed them in a few miles, but there also wouldn't have been much point in trying. After all, I could clearly see they were behind another driver going slower than the posted limit. In fact, as the road rose and fell, I could see a line of at least a dozen cars in front of them, all going about the same speed. Whether I wanted to drive any faster or not, it wasn't exactly up to me.

Was that enough for the 4Runner driver behind me, though? No. Of course not. Clearly, I was the one choosing to do this to him, and let me tell you, he was not happy about it. I could tell because he was tailgating me so closely, all I could see in my rear-view mirror was grille and headlights. After a few failed attempts, he finally found space to pass me, risked a head-on collision to pass the driver in front of me and then proceeded to get stuck in the parade of cars, unable to pass anyone else until he eventually turned onto a different road.

I don't know what to tell you, dude. It's a bunch of cars going slower than you'd prefer, but it's not like I can do anything about it. Just calm down. You'll get there when you get there.