F1 Cars Have New Lights This Season, And They Can Tell You A Lot

There's an all-new rule set for the 2026 Formula 1 season that introduces an entirely new car that's smaller than before, has a greater emphasis on electrification, and — crucially for our purposes — features significantly more lighting than the cars it replaces. Previously, F1 cars had just one square blinking red light near the rear diffuser and a couple of LED strips on the rear wing for wet weather only. Now, there are five total lights on every F1 car, two at the front and three at the back, and they serve far different purposes than the lights on the cars you and I drive ... unless you count their base purpose, which is illumination. In that case, they serve the exact same purpose, but that's neither here nor there.

All 22 F1 cars on the grid this year (20 if Aston Martin can't get its act together) will have one oval-shaped light just below the center-mounted exhaust pipe on the rear crash struture, one vertical light strip on both the left and right pillars on the spoiler, and one small square light facing forward on each of the left and right rearview mirrors.

Together, they work to tell alert other drivers to everything from cars that are down on power and who doesn't have a full FIA Super License to when a safety car is out on the track and when a car is stopped. Of course, there's a slew of other functions these lights have, so the FIA decided to put out a video explaining just what the new lighting system is capable of. Let's dig in.