Here's How Much A 2021 Genesis G70 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
After Genesis launched in 2017 with the midsize G80 and larger G90 sedans, Hyundai's luxury division felt it needed to keep up with its smaller-sized German rivals. The compact G70 four-door soon arrived for the 2019 model year, and back then, its base model with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine had a sticker price of around $36,000 (including destination charges). Fast forward to 2026, and the same version now costs almost $45,000. For some, that price tag is a bridge too far, making a used G70 a more wallet-friendly option.
A five-year-old Genesis G70 can be a sweet spot, balancing depreciation and relative newness. According to iSeeCars, a 2021 G70 loses 44% of its original value after five years. CarEdge isn't too far off, with an estimated depreciation rate of about 45%. To get a better idea of what this means in the real world, we also looked at marketplace listings (which is how we previously found plenty of options for the price of a new Toyota Corolla). And because the G70 isn't the only luxury compact sedan (sport sedan?) on the road, we added the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class to the mix.
Depreciation for the Genesis G70
The G70's five-year depreciation rate of 44% from iSeeCars skims under the 45.6% average value loss the company estimates across all luxury compact cars. That works out to an average residual value of $24,321. While CarEdge has a similar five-year projection, the depreciation curve differs widely for other terms. At the three-year mark, iSeeCars says the G70 drops in value by 26.8%; that estimate is 42.9% for CarEdge. There's also a divergence at seven years, with the former estimating a 55.6% loss of the G70's original value. CarEdge is less optimistic, projecting depreciation at 67.8%.
Turning to the used market shows that the five-year depreciation forecasts from both firms are relatively close. Deducting 45% from the 2021 G70's original cost (with destination fees) of $37,045 yields a residual value of about $20,374. Based on clean title examples with average or better mileage, you can find many dealer asking prices in the $20,000-$22,000 range, with low-mileage listings at around $24,000. Looking at the upgraded 2021 G70 with the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine and an original starting price of $47,425, depreciation translates into around $26,084. While there aren't many 3.3T G70s on the market, good-condition examples on Autotrader are usually priced between $24,000 and $28,000.
Genesis G70 depreciation vs. German rivals
Interestingly, the 2021 G70's German rivals from the same model year ended up with higher depreciation. Forecasts put the five-year value declines for BMW's 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz's C-Class at 46.8% and 47.8%, respectively. The Audi A4 is the worst, with this sedan losing almost half (49.3%) of its original value. Looking at base prices (all including destination charges), the G70's base price ($37,045) was a bargain against the Teutonic sedan triumvirate of half a decade ago. The A4 crossed the $40,000 Rubicon by an extra $145, while a base 330i ($42,245) and entry-level C 300 ($42,650) tacked on even more of a premium.
However, worse depreciation and a robust marketplace have evaporated the G70's price advantage as a used vehicle — and a below-average reliability ranking from Consumer Reports doesn't help. It's not that difficult to locate a second-hand C 300 with moderate mileage for around $20,000. The entry point for a decent 330i or A4 hovers closer to $22,000, which is still in the same ballpark as the G70.