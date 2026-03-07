Here's How Much A 2021 Genesis G70 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

After Genesis launched in 2017 with the midsize G80 and larger G90 sedans, Hyundai's luxury division felt it needed to keep up with its smaller-sized German rivals. The compact G70 four-door soon arrived for the 2019 model year, and back then, its base model with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine had a sticker price of around $36,000 (including destination charges). Fast forward to 2026, and the same version now costs almost $45,000. For some, that price tag is a bridge too far, making a used G70 a more wallet-friendly option.

A five-year-old Genesis G70 can be a sweet spot, balancing depreciation and relative newness. According to iSeeCars, a 2021 G70 loses 44% of its original value after five years. CarEdge isn't too far off, with an estimated depreciation rate of about 45%. To get a better idea of what this means in the real world, we also looked at marketplace listings (which is how we previously found plenty of options for the price of a new Toyota Corolla). And because the G70 isn't the only luxury compact sedan (sport sedan?) on the road, we added the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class to the mix.