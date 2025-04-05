This $1,500 Homebuilt Volkswagen Beetle Hot Rod Says You Don't Have To Be Rich To Go Fast

In the current automotive marketplace speed is a very expensive commodity. The average 0-to-60 time of the vehicle lineup available to new car consumers in 2025 is lower than ever, and even hyper-efficient economy cars seem to be capable of running the quarter-mile in 15 seconds or so. The problem with new cars is that they're hilariously expensive. If you want to go fast but don't have any money, you have to have a reserve of scrappiness, skill, and ingenuity. It seems that Derek Penner, the builder of this turbocharged Miata-powered tube-frame Beetle, has all of those in spades, because he just won Grassroots Motorsports' $2,000 Challenge with it.

Penner was inspired to build this monster over a decade ago when he saw a Miata-based Exocet skeleton car and was impressed by the car's light weight and capability. "Now, I don't like the way those look–like sharks jumping out of the water to me–but I knew I wanted the weight and the trackability of those cars," he explained to GRM. "I also really like rat rods–I love patina–and nobody was doing a fat-tired car on all four corners back then. So, I wanted to mix those two ideas. I wanted to make a rat rod that could turn instead of just going straight."

Grassroots Motorsports

Derek started with a wrecked Miata, his own, which donated the suspension and steering. The Beetle shell came up for sale locally to Derek and he bought it for just $100. Between cheap parts, fabrication, and scrounging, Derek had a running and driving car for just a few hundred dollars. The real expense of this car came when he wanted to go faster and a friend offered his turbo Miata engine, including everything to make it run, for just $800.