The World's First 9-Speed Automatic Transmission Was Plagued With Problems

The automotive industry is constantly evolving, but rarely does something come along that changes the game entirely. However, when the ZF 9HP nine-speed automatic transmission debuted in early 2013, it did look to be a real revolution. It packed a full nine gears into a compact housing, and promised improved fuel economy and smooth performance, which should instantly have made old five- and six-speed units look outdated.

The ZF 9HP used innovative design to achieve these, packing dog-style clutches and a broad gear ratio spread to deliver upon the brief. In theory, this brilliant new design would allow a variety of models within the ever-expanding SUV and crossover segment to eke out better fuel economy, all while providing a buttery smooth power delivery. It should come as no surprise that a wide spread of automakers jumped at the chance to utilize it, from Land Rover to Fiat, in addition to reliability kings, Acura and Honda. Sadly, these great cars were ruined by their transmissions.

Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that the ZF 'box had bitten off more than it could chew. Attempting to squeeze such capability and complexity into a petite housing led to issues almost immediately, with owners noticing delayed shifting and hesitation under acceleration. Ultimately, the very features which were designed to ensure the 9HP transmission impressed were now holding it back.

As complaints piled in and matters escalated, the ZF transmission soon caught the attention of regulatory bodies like the NHTSA, so recalls were soon forthcoming. Sure, the 9HP was still impressive, and it did lead the move toward the nine- and 10-speed transmissions we see today, but the inconsistent reality of using one back when it debuted cast a dark shadow that would continue to follow it throughout production.