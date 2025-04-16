Nearly 300 Delta Passengers Forced To Spend The Night On The Tarmac Due To Perfect Storm Of Problems

The weather took longer to clear than Delta expected, which created further problems. Once the skies were calm enough to take off, both crews on both flights had exceeded the maximum number of hours they're allowed to work. The planes were stuck there overnight. The passengers couldn't deplane because they were on a pair of international flights and Montgomery's airport didn't have any Customs and Border Control facilities or personnel available.

Delta did its best to ensure that its passengers weren't caged pets. The doors were opened and the cabin's climate control was left running. Passengers had access to the lavatory as well as snacks and drinks in the galley. They were allowed into the terminal at 5:00 a.m. once CBP arrived. The flights eventually made their way to Atlanta later that day. The airline stated that all the passengers will be given full refunds as well as assistance in rebooking connecting flights.

This ordeal ended far more peacefully than an incident with a Eurowings flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2019. The flight was scheduled to land in Miami, but the airport closed due to severe weather. The crew wasn't allowed to deplane the passengers because there were no ground handlers to remove the baggage for CBP processing. After five hours on the tarmac, the situation escalated to the point that passengers called the police and officers got them on the plane.