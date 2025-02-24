State Department Planning $400 Million Armored Tesla Contract Despite Denials

From Boeing's flying nuclear bunker to the Cadillac-shaped armored personnel carrier, the federal government spares no expense to transport the commander-in-chief safely. However, every diplomat is about to be chaffered like a president. The State Department is preparing to award a $400 million contract to Tesla for armored electric vehicles, despite denials earlier this month. Surely, Elon Musk is going to give taxpayers bang for their buck. The figurehead of the Department of Government Efficiency is not trying to line his own pockets, right?

There's a level of potential graft I haven't heard of since Tammany Hall, based on the details uncovered by NPR. A State Department document revealed that the State Department initially planned to spend $483,000 on electric vehicles in 2025 when Joe Biden was still in the White House. Under the Trump administration, that figure ballooned to $400 million. NPR reported: