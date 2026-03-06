6 Cars That Missed Out On The Hemi They Deserved

It feels like the third-generation Chrysler Hemi engine has been in production since the beginning of time. It's as much a part of the world around us as the air we breathe or the internet we argue on. In reality, though, the Hemi was introduced for production in 2003, a mere 23 years ago. While that's absolutely a lifetime in terms of engine production years, it's nothing when you consider the engine's ubiquity.

There are millions of these engines out there, and given the state of Stellantis' electrification plans, likely millions more to be made in the future. This old-school behemoth eight-cylinders-in-a-vee engine has powered just about everything under the Chrysler sun; from pickup trucks and super SUVs to muscle cars and normie dad wagons. But what stands out to us here at Jalopnik are the myriad vehicles that theoretically could have had a Hemi, but ultimately soldiered on without one.

The Hemi has progressed significantly over the last two decades. You can, right this very minute, go buy a used 5.7-liter version of the Hemi which made a staid and stable 345 horsepower, for practically pennies. Given enough spare cash, you can find any number of 6.2-liter supercharged "Hellcat" versions of the engine making over 700 ponies, or, you even call up Mopar Performance and get a crate "Hellephant" delivered to your house ready to make four-digits of horsepower in whatever project car you choose to employ it. While it's not particularly an efficient powertrain, the Hemi has proven a reliable and ready way to make pretty much whatever level of horsepower you can afford. For those reasons, a variety of vehicles could have benefited from getting Hemi'd. Here are six of our favorites.