As The New Dodge Charger Sixpack Reaches Owners, Let's Honor The Hot Aussie Mopar Six

With the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona arriving first, the reimagined Charger nameplate initially asked enthusiasts to imagine muscle without gasoline. Now, as the Sixpack models begin reaching owners powered by Stellantis' twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-6, the conversation shifts. For many enthusiasts, this gas-powered version feels like the Charger they were waiting for. In the spirit of this new Charger and its power train, it's worth remembering that Mopar has a rather interesting past with six-cylinder power — just not in the United States.

Over five decades ago, long before the Hurricane assumed Dodge's muscle-car torch, Chrysler Australia had already built a straight-6 that punched well above its weight. Australia's Valiant Charger R/T E-49 (quite the mouthful of a name) packed what was called a "Hemi Six Pack."

Despite the name, it wasn't a V8, and it certainly wasn't the hemispherical V8 many Americans associated with the Hemi badge. Rather, it was a triple-carbureted 265-cubic-inch inline-6 that made over 300 horsepower in an era when U.S. muscle cars were beginning to struggle for power under tightening emissions rules. While Detroit was watching performance fall across the board, Australians had just begun.