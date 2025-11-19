What Automotive Rant Have You Been Waiting To Let Loose?

You know what I love? Complaining. And if the comments I've seen on my blogs are any indicator, the Jalopnik audience loves complaining, too. Cars are awesome most of the time, and driving them can be even more fun, but there are plenty of things that become annoying and get in the way of enjoying your car or your drive. From spatially oblivious drivers to new cars that are brimming with smudge-magnet touchscreens to distracted drivers to that check engine light that just won't go away no matter what you try, we know you've been waiting to have a good old fashioned bitchfest, so go ahead! Indulge in the comments section down below.

One of the best things about Jalopnik is that we have such a diverse audience with interests that range from the most obscure wood-wheeled buggy from two centuries ago, to the good ol' folks who won't drive anything unless it has a V8 and a manual transmission, to people who champion public transportation over all else, so this is a safe space for anyone to unleash their most poignant automotive rant.