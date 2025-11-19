What Automotive Rant Have You Been Waiting To Let Loose?
You know what I love? Complaining. And if the comments I've seen on my blogs are any indicator, the Jalopnik audience loves complaining, too. Cars are awesome most of the time, and driving them can be even more fun, but there are plenty of things that become annoying and get in the way of enjoying your car or your drive. From spatially oblivious drivers to new cars that are brimming with smudge-magnet touchscreens to distracted drivers to that check engine light that just won't go away no matter what you try, we know you've been waiting to have a good old fashioned bitchfest, so go ahead! Indulge in the comments section down below.
One of the best things about Jalopnik is that we have such a diverse audience with interests that range from the most obscure wood-wheeled buggy from two centuries ago, to the good ol' folks who won't drive anything unless it has a V8 and a manual transmission, to people who champion public transportation over all else, so this is a safe space for anyone to unleash their most poignant automotive rant.
My rant is still that people need to stop driving with their high beams on
Not long ago I wrote a blog ranting about how frustrating it is to be driving at night and suddenly get blinded by someone in a Prius who doesn't understand the real purpose of their car's high beams. As more and more cars hit the road with ultra-bright LED headlights, it can be tempting to flick your car's crusty halogen headlights into high-beam mode just to compete, but not only is that dumb, it's dangerous.
High beams exist to illuminate more of the roadway than your low beams do, so if you're somewhere rural or otherwise poorly lit you can get a better picture of the potential hazards further down the road. They are actually aimed higher than low beams are, so when you flip them on in regular traffic, they are aimed directly into the corneas of most other drivers. And if you try swapping in some fancy new LED bulbs into your older car, please have them adjusted properly so they don't end up blinding other road users when they should only be illuminating the road ahead. Okay, that's my rant, sound off with yours in the comments below!