These US States Had The Most Car Crashes Last Year

Causation? Correlation? Coincidence? It's hard to tell, but the fact of the matter is that Boston drivers were once again declared the worst this year, and the city has extended its deal to let AI manage its terrible traffic. So it's probably no surprise to discover that, according to Visual Capitalist, using Insurify data, Massachusetts has the highest rate of car crashes in the country.

Based on the number of accidents per total number of drivers, the Bay State is on top the leaderboard with a score of 6.1%. And whatever's affecting Massachusetts drivers seems to be spreading throughout New England, since New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine were ranked 2 through 4 with accident rates of 5.8%, 5.6%, and 5.4%, respectively. The state with the lowest accident rate was Michigan, at a mere 1.7%.

Another oddity of the numbers: Fewer crashes don't seem to make an impact on states' insurance rates. Michigan has the highest insurance rates in the country, with Mitten State motorists paying some 80% more than the nationwide average.