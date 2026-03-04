What's The Difference Between The Mopar 440 And 440 Magnum Muscle Car Engines?

The Mopar 440 saw its way into several cars in the late 1960s, as did its high-performance variants, like the 440 Magnum, 440 TNT, 440 Super Commando, and the most powerful of the bunch, the 440 Six Pack. The ones that were put in Dodge vehicles were the 440, 440 Magnum, and the 440 Six Pack. It's pretty obvious why the Six Pack stood out — it had three carburetors, after all. But was there much of a difference between the base 440 and the 440 Magnum?

While the two engines were similar and shared the same core build, there were, in fact, significant differences that allowed Dodge to squeeze out about 25 more horsepower for the Magnum. Most of the mechanical differences had to do with air and gas flow. The Magnum had wider exhaust valves, a larger carburetor, a dual snorkel air cleaner, and a dual exhaust system. It was also built with a more assertive camshaft, with the base 440 cam often being termed as "mild". Performance-wise, the Magnum in the early years of production was rated at 375 hp, compared to 350 hp for the base 440. Either way, a driver who bought a vehicle with a 440 or one of its variants was in for one powerful ride. Of course, Mopar built other big engines back then. You might want to check out how the 440 compared with the 340 and 383.