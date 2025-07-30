What Made Mopar's 383 Engine Different From The 340 And 440?

Straight off the bat, it's the engine sizes. The Mopar 383 V8 displaces 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters), sitting between the 340 (5.6 liters) and 440 (7.2 liters). The 340, 383, and 440 all are part of the Mopar V8 engine family and are among its greatest hits. But there are a lot of factors that help the Mopar 383 stand apart from the 340 and 440, especially in areas of engine architecture, performance, versatility, and reliability.

Also known as the Chrysler 383 Big Block, it followed the first-gen Chrysler Hemi engines called the Firepower V8 engines. However, the 383 did not use a hemispherical combustion chamber. It used a wedge-type combustion chamber where the top (where the air-fuel mixture collects) is, well, wedged-shaped. While the wedge big block engines were introduced in 1958 with the B-Series 350 and 361, the 383 came out a year later. It essentially was a bored-out version of the 361, delivering 305 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Like other high-performance Chrysler V8s, the 383 was developed by Mopar, Chrysler's performance subsidiary. Mopar is a fascinating history lesson in itself.

Made from 1959 to 1971, the Mopar 383 was offered in the Chrysler 300, Newport, Town and Country, Saratoga, Windsor, and the DeSoto Adventurer. It came in the Dodge Super Bee, Charger, Dart, Challenger, Monaco, Coronet, and Polara, as well as D-series trucks and Custom 880s. And you could get it in the Plymouth Barracuda, Road Runner, Satellite, Belvedere, and Fury.