These Are The SUVs With The Best Resale Value In 2025, According To KBB

Does it get any trustier than a Toyota 4Runner? In production for the last (checks notes) 600 million years, 4Runners have tackled basically every terrain, biome, and weather this planet could throw at them and brushed it all off. In a brand full of dependable off-roaders, this remains a fan favorite.

The midsize SUV went through a complete redesign for the 2025 model, which was definitely a bit overdue since its last redesign was all the way back in 2010. Still, it's a mark of just how good that design was that it lasted so long. The new 4Runner trades in the old V6 for a turbocharged straight-four, which is more powerful at 278 hp despite having two fewer cylinders. You can even add an extra 48 hp electric motor for the hybrid variant.

Unless you somehow manage to break it, KBB estimates the new 4Runner will retain a whopping 60% of its MSRP in the next five years, which is insanely good. The old adage is that a car loses half its value once you drive it off the lot. A 4Runner won't do that even after five years of off the paved road.