These Are The SUVs With The Best Resale Value In 2025, According To KBB
If you're choosing a brand-new SUV, you may be thinking more about actually driving it than giving it away already. However, an SUV's resale value should be part of your budget calculation, since you'll be able to recoup more of your cost on the other end of ownership. Plus, vehicles that still command a good price after years of ownership tend to be pretty reliable machines. It's the market's way of saying, "Yeah, this was a good one."
Ah, but which model year 2025 SUVs will have good used prices five years from now? While we lack a crystal ball at Jalopnik (we dropped it and it broke, sorry), the good people at Kelley Blue Book have the next best thing: "Experienced automotive analysts who review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions." In other words, they have smart people look at spreadsheets until wisdom happens. So here's what's going to be a great used car five years from now (probably).
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Does it get any trustier than a Toyota 4Runner? In production for the last (checks notes) 600 million years, 4Runners have tackled basically every terrain, biome, and weather this planet could throw at them and brushed it all off. In a brand full of dependable off-roaders, this remains a fan favorite.
The midsize SUV went through a complete redesign for the 2025 model, which was definitely a bit overdue since its last redesign was all the way back in 2010. Still, it's a mark of just how good that design was that it lasted so long. The new 4Runner trades in the old V6 for a turbocharged straight-four, which is more powerful at 278 hp despite having two fewer cylinders. You can even add an extra 48 hp electric motor for the hybrid variant.
Unless you somehow manage to break it, KBB estimates the new 4Runner will retain a whopping 60% of its MSRP in the next five years, which is insanely good. The old adage is that a car loses half its value once you drive it off the lot. A 4Runner won't do that even after five years of off the paved road.
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains one of the most instantly recognizable SUVs in the world, with its sharp edges and fearsome design. It's also tough as nails on the one hand and luxurious and refined on the other. Basically, whatever it is you want an SUV for — durability, off-road ability, safety, compensating for something — the G-Class can do it, and do it well.
No surprise then that it continues to be desirable long after it leaves the showroom floor. KBB believes that the 2025 G-Class will retain a remarkable 56.6% of its MSRP over the next five years. Given that high-end vehicles tend to see their values drop like a rock, that's a really noteworthy feat. That said, the G-Class is also one of the more expensive SUVs on the market, currently starting at a whopping $149,400, so it's not exactly a bargain. But at least you'll make some of it back on the resale.
2025 Honda CR-V
If you look out your window now — right now! — there are high odds you'll see a Honda CR-V parked on the street. A high-volume seller for decades, the compact SUV hits a sweet spot between price, utility, and not-too-big-not-too-small size. It even goes hybrid at the higher trim levels. If you're in the market for an affordable all-rounder, the CR-V may be one of your first options to test drive.
A new 2025 Honda CR-V is relatively cheap as it is, starting at only $31,495. But that figure gets even more desirable when you consider KBB's prediction that, five years from now, you can potentially sell it again for 54.4% of that value. And, hey — it's a pretty great machine, too. That makes the Honda one of the best bang-for-your-buck options in the whole SUV market. There's a reason there's one parked out on your street right now (right now!).
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
The Toyota Grand Highlander is still a fresh entry in the Japanese brand's lineup, with its first model year being in 2024. As the name suggests, it's essentially the same thing as a Highlander, only grander — which is to say, bigger. At 201.4 inches, it's 6.5 inches longer than its famous forebear, providing both more legroom for the third row and more cargo space in the trunk.
Fortunately, the price isn't too grand, starting at only $42,310. However, the resale value is, since KBB estimates it will still be at 51.3% of that in five years. Again, this model only first debuted in 2024, so there literally aren't any five-year-old Grand Highlanders to measure against. That might make this prediction a little more of a guess than others on this list. Still, the Highlander is a well-known quantity, so it can be considered a well-educated guess from experts.
2025 Subaru Crosstrek
One of the smallest options on this list shouldn't be judged by its size. The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek has a well-earned reputation for being a comfortable everyday family vehicle that can head off-road into the forest for some camping, too. Besides, if you live in a city, keeping things subcompact is a feature, not a bug (YOU try parallel parking in a G-Class). Furthermore, the market in general has been drifting towards smaller SUVs for a while, demonstrating that while people do want more interior space than a sedan, they don't always want a tank's worth more.
Subarus are famously tough in general, which means they're not likely to have a lot of problems over five years of use — as long as you take care of it, of course. Because of that, KBB estimates the 2025 Crosstrek will keep 51% of its value over that period, which makes its price (starting at $27,230) an even better deal than it already was.
2025 Lexus RX
Lexus SUVs are more about cruising the city in style than hammering your way through the wilderness, and the long-running RX model remains a superlative example of what happens when Japanese luxury meets ample space. While the exterior may be bold, particularly with that titanic grill, the interior is really the star of the show: sumptuous, comfortable, and immune to outside noise. It's just a very nice place to be while you're stuck in traffic.
Despite all that, the 2025 RX starts at a relatively modest $50,325, a number that looks even better when you add in KBB's estimate that it will keep 49.8% of that number to itself in the next half-decade. In fact, KBB goes even further, including the 2025 RX as the 'Best Luxury Hybrid SUV,' too. So while it may not be the overall cheapest option for an SUV, it may well have the most all-around value.
2025 Lexus UX
"Big but small" seems to be the direction the market is demanding these days, given the dominance of compact and now subcompact SUVs on sales charts. The UX, a relatively recent addition to the Lexus lineup, is one of the smaller SUV options out there, which is great if you're planning to spend more time in cramped cities and crowded streets than wide-open country. Where a lot of the models on this list have the option to go hybrid at higher trim levels, the UX is a powerful hybrid-only option.
For the brand name and the impressive features, it's also relatively affordable, starting at $37,690. Add on to that KBB's prediction that it will maintain 47.8% of that cost in another five years, and you effectively have a bargain-rate vehicle that still boasts an interior as high-quality as another one twice its price. Why "fake it 'til you make it" with your ride if you can just make it work now, right?
2025 Toyota Sequoia
The 2025 Toyota Sequoia is a workhorse, a full-size SUV that would rather haul a loaded trailer on the open road than commute to the office every day. It sports a twin-turbocharged V6 within a hybrid powertrain, which can grunt out 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. In other words, it's a beast. Even more, if you add the four-wheel drive option, it will lug a Saturn V rocket up Mount Everest if you wanted to — though, we don't recommend you try it if you can get your hands on said rocket.
Like any good workhorse, the Sequoia is trusty and dependable, meaning it will keep on going even after heavy use. So, it's no surprise that it makes this list, with KBB thinking it will still have 45.8% of its MSRP even after 1,825 days of ownership. That's pretty impressive given that the miles it drives are likelier to be hard than gentle (though of course, with three rows, it can also be a big family vehicle if you'd rather go that direction).
2025 Lexus NX
The Lexus NX might be the Goldilocks option on this list: not too big, but not too small; not too powerful, but not too weak; not expensive, but not cheap; not overly luxurious, but not spartan. So if what you are looking for is a good all-around SUV from an up-market brand that will do everything well without breaking the bank, Lexus designed the NX to hit that exact sweet spot.
In keeping with that philosophy, KBB places the 2025 Lexus NX on its list of SUVs with the best resale value, but only in last place. Still, that's good enough to mean it will probably hold onto 43.5% of its MSRP, which really is a strikingly good value. Basically, the NX will treat you well, keep you comfortable, and make your commute a nice time rather than a slog, all without robbing your wallet. In all, it's definitely a solid choice to consider adding to the family.