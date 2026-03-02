Cops PIT Family Bringing Child To Hospital For Traveling 10 Miles Over Speed Limit

In her report, Cass justifies her actions because she didn't know the driver's intentions, and because he was approaching heavier traffic ahead. "Fleeing in a vehicle is viewed as an inherently dangerous crime (by the courts) regardless of the speeds involved," wrote Cass.

While 10 mph over the limit is still speeding, this was no wild high-speed pursuit, either — at least, until Cass decided to spin Hess and his family into the wall. He was not weaving through traffic or driving dangerously. After Hess was in handcuffs, Cass told him that if he had stopped, he would have gotten to the hospital more quickly. That does not compute, because stopping is slower than maintaining highway speed.

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Hess, including a felony charge of speeding while fleeing. How generous. From the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:

"This incident underscores the importance of communication when it's necessary to transport someone having a medical emergency in a private vehicle, which occurs with regularity across Arkansas," Col. Mike Hagar, director of the state police, said in a news release Friday.

Hess's wife was already on the phone with 911 at the time of the incident. Just before the PIT maneuver, the Jeep's driver's window rolls down, perhaps indicating that Hess was trying to talk with the trooper himself. He never got the opportunity. If Cass had simply followed Hess until he stopped at the hospital, the situation would have explained itself. Or even given off pursuit, considering the officer now had the license plate of a car that was not reported stolen, and could make contact with the driver in a less life-threatening manner. A home address is attached to most folks' car registrations after all. Police chases in general are dangerous, irresponsible and often don't yield any different results from issuing a warrant for a driver and making contact at a later time. An in-depth piece by the San Francisco Chronicle found that between 2017 and 2022, at least 3,336 died in police pursuits, at least 551 of those deaths were uninvolved bystanders.