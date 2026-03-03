Here's How Airports Get Named After Presidents

According to the FAA, the U.S. has 5,146 public and 14,336 private airports. Some places have a greater concentration of air travel venues, such as Texas, which includes 26 commercial airports. One of those is named George Bush Intercontinental Airport, located in Houston. But why name an airport after a president?

There are a few reasons as to why a major air travel hub will get a president's name. It could be that the previous commander-in-chief was strongly associated with the area, which was the case of George H.W. Bush, a long-time resident of the Houston area. In some cases, an airport takes on the name following a tragedy, in order to commemorate a leader after their passing. For example, Idlewild Airport in New York changed its name to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1963 following the 35th president's assassination.

JFK International Airport was actually the first to start the presidential naming practice. Although, earlier presidents prior to JFK have since received the honor, with examples such as Illinois' Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. Fortunately for them, they don't seem to be tarnishing the names of those they honor. We asked you about the worst airports you've ever traveled through, and none of the ones named after former presidents made the list.