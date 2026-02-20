Trump Files Airport Name Copyright As Florida Rushes To Rename Airport After Him

Let's not forget that this isn't the first attempt at a Trump Airport. The Trump Administration attempted to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump when returning to power last year. However, the change would have required the consent of Congress and the Republicans only have a 53-seat majority in the Senate. I guess the filibuster is good for something.

The White House attempted to pressure Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into supporting the name change by threatening to freeze federal funding from a crucial project to double train capacity under the Hudson River to Penn Station. The Democratic senator didn't yield. Trump froze the funds, but a court deemed the move illegal and the funds were released. This time around, Democrats can only beg the FAA to keep PBI as the airport's code, as this is the only aspect of the name change under federal control.

Naming airports after presidents isn't new or unique, but it typically comes after they've left office or died. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush had airports renamed in their honor in the late 1990s. Most famously, New York International Airport was renamed after John F. Kennedy just a month after his assassination in Dallas. In the aftermath of a beloved president being gunned down in public, it was an understandable decision. From Monaco to Morocco, streets were renamed after President Kennedy. Trump can't make a similar case for renaming things after himself. To put it simply, he's no Jack Kennedy.